$754.37 Million in Sales Expected for Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) will announce $754.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Qorvo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $757.10 million and the lowest is $750.00 million. Qorvo posted sales of $884.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full-year sales of $2.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.23. Qorvo had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $775.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson raised Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Qorvo from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Qorvo from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.45.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,914 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $135,051.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,031 shares in the company, valued at $3,530,187.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total transaction of $100,901.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,990.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,633 shares of company stock worth $2,341,110 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,553,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Qorvo by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 416,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,900,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Qorvo by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 197,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,179,000 after purchasing an additional 104,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QRVO traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,162,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,462. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.07. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $78.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

