$855.78 Million in Sales Expected for Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) will announce $855.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $860.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $852.80 million. Sensata Technologies posted sales of $873.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $883.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.90 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks set a $53.00 target price on shares of Sensata Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Longbow Research cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.84 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.68.

Shares of NYSE ST traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.78. 3,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,852. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.41. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $40.78 and a 1 year high of $52.33.

In related news, EVP Steven Beringhause sold 26,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $1,341,099.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Chawla sold 9,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $470,293.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,572 shares of company stock worth $3,179,321 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $383,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 74,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $368,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 206.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 45,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

