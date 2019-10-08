89,240 Shares in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 89,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.06% of Ciena at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 83.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the second quarter valued at $258,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 11.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 290,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,965,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,124,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,652,000 after buying an additional 41,253 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 3,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $278,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $75,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,312 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,268. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ciena stock opened at $37.54 on Tuesday. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $46.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $960.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price objective on Ciena and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ciena from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. MKM Partners set a $51.00 price objective on Ciena and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $54.00 price objective on Ciena and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.35.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

