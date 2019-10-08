$934.85 Million in Sales Expected for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) to post sales of $934.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carter’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $933.00 million and the highest is $937.15 million. Carter’s posted sales of $923.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter’s will report full year sales of $3.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.54 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Carter’s.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.15. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The firm had revenue of $734.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Carter’s’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley set a $118.00 price target on Carter’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.22.

In other Carter’s news, Director Amy Woods Brinkley sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $119,948.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,807.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Carter’s during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Carter’s during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Carter’s during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Shares of NYSE CRI traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.83. The stock had a trading volume of 582,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,997. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.45. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $75.66 and a 52 week high of $109.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.80%.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carter’s (CRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.