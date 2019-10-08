Abjcoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $333.00 (ABJ)

Abjcoin (CURRENCY:ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Abjcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Abjcoin has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. Abjcoin has a total market capitalization of $66,172.00 and approximately $333.00 worth of Abjcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Abjcoin

Abjcoin (CRYPTO:ABJ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Abjcoin’s total supply is 9,849,382 coins and its circulating supply is 8,849,362 coins. Abjcoin’s official website is abjcoin.org. Abjcoin’s official Twitter account is @abjcoinblockch and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Abjcoin Coin Trading

Abjcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abjcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abjcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abjcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

