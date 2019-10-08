Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut Acadia Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.21. 226,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,262. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.72. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $45.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.31 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Debra K. Osteen acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.53 per share, for a total transaction of $530,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 117,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,732.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Article: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.