Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $28,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 444,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,182,000 after buying an additional 7,893 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 259,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,716,000 after purchasing an additional 13,620 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.95, for a total value of $393,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,485,278.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Rowland sold 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.03, for a total transaction of $437,537.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,884.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,513 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,582. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a $200.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.25.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $3.05 on Tuesday, reaching $183.76. The stock had a trading volume of 36,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,352. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.78. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $132.63 and a fifty-two week high of $202.80. The stock has a market cap of $127.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 34.30%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 39.67%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

