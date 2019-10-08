Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Price Target Cut to $140.00

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its price target decreased by Oppenheimer from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued a hold rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $95.00 price target on shares of Acuity Brands and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.22.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

AYI stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $121.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,521. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Acuity Brands has a 52-week low of $103.48 and a 52-week high of $147.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.70.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The electronics maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $938.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.78%.

In other news, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 2,363 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $307,544.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,877 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 49.7% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 12,326 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 21.3% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 7.2% in the second quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 26,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 187.5% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 16,666 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.