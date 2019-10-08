Addenda Capital Inc. Grows Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 24.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,413 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 26,180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 34,710 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 164,022 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $18,035,000 after acquiring an additional 48,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 12,589 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $1,417,773.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,092.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,136 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $1,363,358.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,429.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Raymond James lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.48.

LOW stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.72. 168,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,936,584. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.75 and a twelve month high of $118.23. The company has a market capitalization of $82.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 111.09% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $20.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

