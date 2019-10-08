Addenda Capital Inc. Has $5.19 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Addenda Capital Inc. lowered its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,508 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $2.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $264.35. The stock had a trading volume of 21,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,527. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.61 and a 12-month high of $295.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.52.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $994.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.02 million. Intuit had a return on equity of 43.86% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.69%.

In other Intuit news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 39,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $680,666.35. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $171,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,492 shares in the company, valued at $417,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 285,279 shares of company stock worth $68,553,645. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intuit from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Intuit from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub cut Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intuit from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Intuit from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

