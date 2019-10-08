Adelphoi (ADL) Achieves Market Cap of $69,832.00

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 8th. Over the last week, Adelphoi has traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar. Adelphoi has a total market capitalization of $69,832.00 and approximately $173.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adelphoi token can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012240 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00195538 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.30 or 0.01025620 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00030883 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00091963 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Adelphoi Profile

Adelphoi was first traded on December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. Adelphoi’s official message board is medium.com/adel. The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Adelphoi is adel.io.

Buying and Selling Adelphoi

Adelphoi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adelphoi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adelphoi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

