ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adidas is a leading brand in the sporting goods market with strong positions in footwear, apparel and hardware. Adidas products offer technological innovations and cutting-edge designs to athletes of all skill levels who aspire to achieve peak performance. The adidas brand is structured in three divisions: Forever Sport, Originals and adidas Equipment. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC cut ADIDAS AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut ADIDAS AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas started coverage on ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ADIDAS AG/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Shares of ADDYY traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.75. 14,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,144. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. ADIDAS AG/S has a 1 year low of $101.48 and a 1 year high of $165.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.62.

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. ADIDAS AG/S had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ADIDAS AG/S will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADDYY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in ADIDAS AG/S by 2.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 392,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,599,000 after purchasing an additional 10,126 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in ADIDAS AG/S by 4.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in ADIDAS AG/S in the second quarter worth $648,000. Finally, Hartwell J M Limited Partnership grew its stake in ADIDAS AG/S by 11.4% in the third quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

