Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ADES. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Emissions Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Advanced Emissions Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

Get Advanced Emissions Solutions alerts:

ADES traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,765. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $15.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.60. The company has a market capitalization of $252.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.30). Advanced Emissions Solutions had a net margin of 69.10% and a return on equity of 38.78%. The business had revenue of $15.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.26 million. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Emissions Solutions will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Advanced Emissions Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.82%.

In other news, Director Fundamental Advisers Sp L. Alta purchased 56,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $670,416.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alta Fundamental Advisers Llc purchased 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.64 per share, for a total transaction of $40,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 116,190 shares of company stock worth $1,412,297 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADES. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions

ADA-ES, Inc (ADA) develops, offers, and implements environmental technologies and provides equipment and specialty chemicals that enable coal-fueled power plants to meet emissions regulations by enhancing existing air pollution control equipment. ADA’s wholly owned subsidiaries include Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, ADA Intellectual Property, LLC and ADA Environmental Solutions, LLC.

Further Reading: SEC Filing

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.