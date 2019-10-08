Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.59

Aecon Group Inc (TSE:ARE)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.59 and traded as high as $17.67. Aecon Group shares last traded at $17.61, with a volume of 446,699 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARE shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Aecon Group from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Aecon Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.50.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.59.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$867.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$751.13 million. Research analysts anticipate that Aecon Group Inc will post 1.2699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.08%.

Aecon Group Company Profile (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc provides construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure, Industrial, and Concessions. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the construction of roads and bridges, and rail and transit systems, as well as in municipal road construction, asphalt production and aggregates, material engineering and design, and foundation activities.

Further Reading: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.