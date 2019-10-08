AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) PT Lowered to $79.00 at UBS Group

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $88.00 target price on AGCO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens initiated coverage on AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AGCO from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AGCO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.42. 19,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.15. AGCO has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $80.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.23. AGCO had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AGCO will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AGCO news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $711,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 178,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,723,487.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin Richenhagen sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $3,471,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 447,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,506,033.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,977 shares of company stock worth $6,483,768 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.