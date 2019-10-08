AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Shares Up 5.7%

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.37, 208,541 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 33% from the average session volume of 310,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average is $0.33.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry. Its products include the AgEagle RX 60 and RX 40 Systems for day-to-day image acquisition for precision agriculture growers and agronomists. The company is headquartered in Neodesha, Kansas.

