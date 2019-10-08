Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Shares Down 6.4%

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) shares traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.62 and last traded at $31.74, 560,727 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 5% from the average session volume of 535,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.91.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.31.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.17). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 383.05% and a negative return on equity of 59.89%. The company had revenue of $26.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.19) earnings per share. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGIO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,819 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 66.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,396,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,671,000 after acquiring an additional 556,825 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,774,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,649,000 after acquiring an additional 423,931 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $23,110,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $12,365,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

