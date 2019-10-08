Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AIRCASTLE LTD are a global company that acquires and leases high utility commercial jet aircraft to passenger and cargo airlines throughout the world. High utility aircraft are generally modern, operationally efficient jets with a large operator base and long useful lives. They also make investments in other aviation assets, including debt securities secured by commercial jet aircraft. “

Get Aircastle alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Aircastle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Aircastle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Shares of NYSE:AYR traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $21.54. 228,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.50. Aircastle has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.80.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Aircastle had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $223.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aircastle will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aircastle in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Aircastle by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Aircastle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Aircastle in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Aircastle by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. 57.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aircastle Company Profile

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aircastle (AYR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aircastle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aircastle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.