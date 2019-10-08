Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and seeks to commercialize therapeutic antibodies. It is developing monoclonal antibodies comprising ALD403, for the prevention of migraine; and Clazakizumab, in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis. Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Bothell, Washington. “

Get Alder Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ALDR. Canaccord Genuity cut Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 16th. Svb Leerink cut Alder Biopharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut Alder Biopharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Alder Biopharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.61.

NASDAQ:ALDR traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $18.86. 5,064,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,411,602. The company has a quick ratio of 8.94, a current ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.64. Alder Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $18.99.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.27. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alder Biopharmaceuticals will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. L. Smith sold 32,728 shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $603,504.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,301.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 238,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 236.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 39.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter.

About Alder Biopharmaceuticals

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with migraine in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The company's lead product candidate is eptinezumab, a monoclonal antibody (mAb) inhibiting calcitonin gene-related peptide, which is in the late-stage clinical development for the prevention of migraine.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alder Biopharmaceuticals (ALDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alder Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alder Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.