Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $80.26

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $80.26 and traded as high as $40.42. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at $40.35, with a volume of 648,537 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATD.B shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Desjardins upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. CIBC raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$92.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$77.65.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$75.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$80.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion and a PE ratio of 23.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

