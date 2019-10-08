ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALLETE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

Get ALLETE alerts:

Shares of ALE stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.12. 118,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,550. ALLETE has a 1 year low of $72.42 and a 1 year high of $88.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.18.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. ALLETE had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $290.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Alan R. Hodnik sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total value of $521,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,086,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 482,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,150,000 after buying an additional 115,247 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,187,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,825,000 after buying an additional 99,981 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 889.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 101,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,409,000 after buying an additional 90,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in ALLETE by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 205,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,082,000 after purchasing an additional 79,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.