Allred Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Allred Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 14.0% during the third quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,510 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 25.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 647 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2.5% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 9,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 40,904 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,783,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 5.7% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.19.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $212.36. The stock had a trading volume of 123,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,468,605. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.08. The company has a market cap of $160.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.49. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $161.82 and a one year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 92.02%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

In related news, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $5,665,044.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,129 shares in the company, valued at $8,530,622.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $99,694.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

