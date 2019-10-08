Allred Capital Management LLC Has $547,000 Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Allred Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,693 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 128,768 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 680.0% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 14.7% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 82,385 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 10,581 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% in the third quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,965 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 18,215 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.72. The stock had a trading volume of 709,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,141,433. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.63. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $65.44 and a one year high of $88.76. The firm has a market cap of $143.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.38.

In other news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $219,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,214.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 47,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $4,020,821.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,322,860.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,497 shares of company stock valued at $15,701,810. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

