Allred Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Allred Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 944.3% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on RJF shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Raymond James from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Raymond James from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey P. Julien sold 15,756 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $1,238,264.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,111,535.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,200 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $101,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,414.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,053,098 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RJF traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,762. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.52. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $69.11 and a 1-year high of $95.21.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

