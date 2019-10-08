Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 1,005 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Allred Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 1.3% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its holdings in Intel by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 234.1% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, Director Reed E. Hundt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $524,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 10,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.70 per share, with a total value of $498,952.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,721,243.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 41,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,306 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,930,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,155,398. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $221.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $59.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

A number of research analysts have commented on INTC shares. ValuEngine lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.79.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

