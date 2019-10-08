Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 237 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Allred Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,107 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.0% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Benin Management CORP boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 2,591 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $31,848,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 496,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,725,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total value of $5,203,552.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,839,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,508 shares of company stock valued at $39,076,428 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Home Depot from $229.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Home Depot from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.42.

NYSE HD traded down $0.96 on Monday, hitting $226.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,346,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,828,057. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $235.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.07. The firm has a market cap of $248.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.01%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

