Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 381 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Allred Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 11,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other Honeywell International news, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $1,161,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,529.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total value of $1,800,057.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,739,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,133 shares of company stock worth $4,141,655 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $163.94. 40,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,987,952. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.48 and a 52-week high of $178.47. The company has a market capitalization of $116.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.93.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 40.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 price target on Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.40.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.