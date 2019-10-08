Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AOSL. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Loop Capital set a $18.00 price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.13. The company had a trading volume of 70,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,124. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $13.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.19. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $111.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOSL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after acquiring an additional 377,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 11.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,170,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,935,000 after acquiring an additional 117,917 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.5% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 825,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after acquiring an additional 50,628 shares during the period. Mork Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 22.4% during the second quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC now owns 208,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 65.6% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 67,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the period. 62.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

