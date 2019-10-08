Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Lowered by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,848 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.7% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $35,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 48.5% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% in the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the second quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 34,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,853,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 88.0% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,225.00, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,191.53, for a total transaction of $64,342.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,313.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,391 shares of company stock valued at $6,502,992 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,211.67. The company had a trading volume of 26,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,472. The stock has a market cap of $823.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,201.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,171.56. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $970.11 and a 12-month high of $1,289.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,342.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,360.00 price target (up from $1,315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,378.93.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

