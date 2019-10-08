Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Reduced by Corrado Advisors LLC

Corrado Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 6.6% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.3% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 48 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL traded down $18.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,190.13. 948,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,570,821. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,205.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,174.22. The company has a market capitalization of $825.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $977.66 and a 12 month high of $1,296.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 billion. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $1,550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC set a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,375.78.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.