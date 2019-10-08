Alstom (EPA:ALO) PT Set at €43.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on Alstom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on Alstom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.50 ($52.91) price target on Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €43.68 ($50.79).

Get Alstom alerts:

ALO opened at €37.45 ($43.55) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €38.05. Alstom has a 1 year low of €25.65 ($29.83) and a 1 year high of €37.37 ($43.45).

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.