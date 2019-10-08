Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.44

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.44 and traded as low as $8.25. Altius Minerals shares last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 8,552 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.23.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altius Minerals stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 732,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,000.

About Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty, streaming, and mineral project generation company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.