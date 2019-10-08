Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,124 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.9% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 99,257 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $172,301,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 988 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 59 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,773.99, for a total transaction of $6,164,615.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Zapolsky sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,526,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,514 shares of company stock worth $56,347,835. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN traded down $12.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,720.31. 716,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,146,367. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,307.00 and a 12-month high of $2,035.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,781.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1,848.38. The firm has a market cap of $849.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.07 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $2,100.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,256.29.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

