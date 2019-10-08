American Select Portfolio (NYSE:SLA) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Shares of American Select Portfolio Inc. (NYSE:SLA) rose 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $75.90 and last traded at $75.75, approximately 730 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $74.53.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.06.

About American Select Portfolio (NYSE:SLA)

American Select Portfolio Inc (the Fund) is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. Its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The Fund invests in mortgage-related assets that directly or indirectly represent a participation in or are secured by and payable from mortgage loans.

