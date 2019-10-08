AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) CEO Steven H. Collis Sells 19,905 Shares

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $1,634,598.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,686,226.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ABC traded down $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.17. 1,314,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,542. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.28. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $69.36 and a fifty-two week high of $94.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 47.88%. The firm had revenue of $45.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Motco acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth $26,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 67.7% during the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth $38,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 316.5% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

