AmonD (AMON) Trading Down 7.2% Over Last 7 Days

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One AmonD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges including Hanbitco, CPDAX, BitMart and OKEx Korea. AmonD has a market cap of $1.31 million and $80,148.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AmonD has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AmonD Token Profile

AmonD's genesis date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD's total supply is 7,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 343,070,043 tokens.

AmonD's official website is www.amond.cc. AmonD's official message board is medium.com/amondofficial.

Buying and Selling AmonD

AmonD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, Hanbitco, OKEx Korea and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

