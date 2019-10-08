Analysts Anticipate CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.62 Billion

Brokerages predict that CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) will report sales of $4.62 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CarMax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.71 billion and the lowest is $4.54 billion. CarMax reported sales of $4.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, December 20th.

On average, analysts expect that CarMax will report full-year sales of $19.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.59 billion to $20.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $20.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.42 billion to $21.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CarMax.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 25.50%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.

NYSE:KMX traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.99. The stock had a trading volume of 35,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,498. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.17. CarMax has a twelve month low of $55.24 and a twelve month high of $92.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

In other CarMax news, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 4,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total value of $419,252.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,778 shares in the company, valued at $330,537.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $732,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,054.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,685 shares of company stock worth $3,716,699 over the last quarter. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of CarMax by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the second quarter worth $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 6,633.3% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the second quarter valued at $65,000.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarMax (KMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.