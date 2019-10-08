Analysts Anticipate Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) to post earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ctrip.Com International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.27. Ctrip.Com International posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ctrip.Com International will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ctrip.Com International.

Get Ctrip.Com International alerts:

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Ctrip.Com International had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 5.79%. Ctrip.Com International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on CTRP. Cowen set a $40.00 target price on Ctrip.Com International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group set a $40.00 target price on Ctrip.Com International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ctrip.Com International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.20 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ctrip.Com International from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ctrip.Com International in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.68.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 500.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 1,737.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 2,377.8% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ctrip.Com International during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

CTRP traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.35. 3,737,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,375,972. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 1.60. Ctrip.Com International has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $46.50.

Ctrip.Com International Company Profile

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ctrip.Com International (CTRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ctrip.Com International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ctrip.Com International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.