Analysts Anticipate Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) to post earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ctrip.Com International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.27. Ctrip.Com International posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ctrip.Com International will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ctrip.Com International.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Ctrip.Com International had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 5.79%. Ctrip.Com International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on CTRP. Cowen set a $40.00 target price on Ctrip.Com International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group set a $40.00 target price on Ctrip.Com International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ctrip.Com International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.20 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ctrip.Com International from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ctrip.Com International in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.68.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 500.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 1,737.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 2,377.8% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ctrip.Com International during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

CTRP traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.35. 3,737,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,375,972. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 1.60. Ctrip.Com International has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $46.50.

Ctrip.Com International Company Profile

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ctrip.Com International (CTRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP)

Receive News & Ratings for Ctrip.Com International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ctrip.Com International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.