Analysts Anticipate Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) to Post $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $6.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.04 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Edap Tms an industry rank of 92 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

EDAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 target price on shares of Edap Tms and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Shares of EDAP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.35. The stock had a trading volume of 107,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,789. Edap Tms has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $5.42. The firm has a market cap of $125.85 million, a PE ratio of 62.00 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average is $3.53.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Edap Tms had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $14.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edap Tms will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Edap Tms in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Edap Tms in the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Edap Tms by 762.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 205,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 181,401 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Edap Tms in the 2nd quarter worth about $607,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Edap Tms by 222.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 184,539 shares during the period. 13.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).

