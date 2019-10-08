Analysts Anticipate Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) to Post $0.17 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.19. Five Below posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Five Below had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FIVE shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America set a $150.00 price target on Five Below and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Five Below in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $146.00 price target on Five Below and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $145.00 price target on Five Below and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,413,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 96.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,471,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,030 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,875,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 14,633.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 318,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,213,000 after acquiring an additional 316,220 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 1,792.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 268,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,216,000 after acquiring an additional 254,242 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FIVE traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $125.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,603. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.18. Five Below has a 52 week low of $86.57 and a 52 week high of $148.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 48.88, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.58.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

