Analysts Anticipate Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.20 Million

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2019

Equities research analysts expect Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) to report sales of $11.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jernigan Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.63 million to $11.81 million. Jernigan Capital reported sales of $9.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jernigan Capital will report full-year sales of $43.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $42.66 million to $43.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $50.60 million, with estimates ranging from $48.27 million to $54.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Jernigan Capital.

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 million. Jernigan Capital had a net margin of 165.18% and a return on equity of 20.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JCAP shares. B. Riley set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Jernigan Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,134,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,748,000 after acquiring an additional 48,843 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,012,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,262,000 after acquiring an additional 242,657 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 690,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 419,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 233,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JCAP stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.15. The company had a trading volume of 200,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average of $20.47. Jernigan Capital has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Jernigan Capital’s payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

Jernigan Capital Company Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

