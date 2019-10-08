Analysts Anticipate Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Will Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) to post $1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Microsoft’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the lowest is $1.21. Microsoft reported earnings per share of $1.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full-year earnings of $5.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $6.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $33.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Microsoft to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $160.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.21.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $5,410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,785,180.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total value of $564,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,048,639.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 318,757 shares of company stock valued at $43,735,918. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2,651.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,022,645,000 after acquiring an additional 64,905,685 shares during the period. Lunia Capital LP lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 9,650.2% in the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 17,036,540 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,037,000 after acquiring an additional 16,861,809 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 13,479.6% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,726,283 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $872,628,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662,023 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $82,118,218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,724,483 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $620,230,000. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.12. 17,807,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,779,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,040.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.31. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $93.96 and a 52-week high of $142.37.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 18th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.74%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

