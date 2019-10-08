Analysts Anticipate Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $264.72 Million

Brokerages forecast that Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) will report $264.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $262.60 million to $266.83 million. Virtu Financial reported sales of $177.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.19 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

VIRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Virtu Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of VIRT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.21. The company had a trading volume of 721,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,422. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average is $21.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of -0.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.58 per share, for a total transaction of $185,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,366,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 63.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Virtu Financial by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 521,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,428,000 after purchasing an additional 32,749 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Virtu Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Virtu Financial by 3.6% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Virtu Financial by 22.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 470,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,181,000 after purchasing an additional 86,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 872,552.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 148,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,523,000 after buying an additional 148,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

