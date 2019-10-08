Analysts Expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to report earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.38). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($1.68). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $83.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 70.97% and a negative net margin of 101.45%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ACAD shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. HC Wainwright set a $60.00 target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.87.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,699,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,491. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.79. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 2.81. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $44.85.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, Director James M. Daly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $1,134,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Alejandro Miller sold 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total value of $191,281.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,112 shares of company stock valued at $2,449,443 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 950.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,015,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633,171 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $42,444,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $26,733,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $19,122,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,815,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,304,000 after purchasing an additional 677,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

