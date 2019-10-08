Analysts Expect Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $787.73 Million

Equities analysts expect Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to post $787.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $796.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $780.08 million. Brinker International posted sales of $753.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full year sales of $3.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $834.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Brinker International’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

EAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.39.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Kelly C. Baltes bought 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 11,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $456,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,112 shares of company stock worth $523,720 in the last quarter. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAT. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Brinker International by 446.4% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 874,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,422,000 after buying an additional 714,665 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Brinker International by 93.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,163,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,803,000 after buying an additional 563,511 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brinker International by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,064,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $277,970,000 after buying an additional 417,228 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in Brinker International by 1,532.8% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 339,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,371,000 after buying an additional 318,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Brinker International by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,853,000 after buying an additional 251,037 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE EAT traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $41.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 866,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,157. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $36.44 and a twelve month high of $53.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio is 38.68%.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

