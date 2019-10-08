Analysts Expect Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) to Post $0.49 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) will report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Carnival’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Carnival posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carnival will report full-year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Carnival.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.10. Carnival had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion.

A number of research firms have commented on CCL. Macquarie set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Carnival and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group cut Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Nomura reduced their price objective on Carnival from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Carnival from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.54.

CCL stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.11. 93,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,513,584. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Carnival has a 52-week low of $40.53 and a 52-week high of $62.52. The company has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.33 and its 200-day moving average is $49.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

In related news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 5,000 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $204,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

