Analysts Expect Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $490.85 Million

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2019

Equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) will report $490.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $493.14 million and the lowest is $488.90 million. Check Point Software Technologies reported sales of $470.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 40.99%. The business had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI set a $105.00 price objective on Check Point Software Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Sunday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.82.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.39. 939,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,229. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $98.57 and a 1-year high of $132.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.14.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Earnings History and Estimates for Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)

