Analysts Expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) to post $1.87 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chevron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.43 to $2.44. Chevron reported earnings per share of $2.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chevron will report full year earnings of $6.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $7.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $16.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Independent Research set a $127.00 price target on Chevron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Cowen set a $140.00 price target on Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.47.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.97, for a total transaction of $1,874,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,218,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,750 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,200. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Guidant Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.85. 4,640,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,560,592. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.99. Chevron has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $127.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.70%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

