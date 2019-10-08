Analysts Expect Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) to Post $1.97 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) will report earnings per share of $1.97 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.00. Citigroup posted earnings per share of $1.74 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full year earnings of $7.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.52 to $7.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.30 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on C. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $85.00 target price on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank set a $78.00 target price on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.54.

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $465,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,391.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in C. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in Citigroup by 257.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.18. 10,682,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,443,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $73.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.45 and its 200-day moving average is $67.15.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

