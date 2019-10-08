Analysts Expect Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $393.59 Million

Analysts expect Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) to report $393.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Conn’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $390.19 million and the highest estimate coming in at $397.20 million. Conn’s posted sales of $373.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Conn’s.

Get Conn's alerts:

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $401.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.10 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 5.35%. Conn’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on CONN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp set a $41.00 price objective on Conn’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

CONN traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.95. 584,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,333. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $715.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.12. Conn’s has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $34.88.

In other news, insider Brian Daly sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $234,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,014. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd Renaud sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $74,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,141 shares in the company, valued at $866,928.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Conn’s by 229.5% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Conn’s by 218.2% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC increased its stake in Conn’s by 229.5% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Conn’s by 229.5% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Conn’s in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conn’s (CONN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.